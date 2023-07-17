22
4
31
11
15
46
40
13
7
38
43
3
49
34
50
14
37
18
32
8
16
23
47
2
21
30
10
5
20
48
33
35
44
1
24
39
25
26
45
29
9

Quavo and Lori Harvey Are Not Dating Despite Being Seen at Same Restaurant

148 Less than a minute

The Internet put Quavo and Lori Harvey in a new romance after the two were at the San Vincente Bungalows at the same time. According to TMZ, the two just coincidentally ate at the same place at the same time and were not together.

Quavo was reportedly at The Bungalows at a completely different table and was there for a business meeting. Harvey also hit TikTok comments to reveal she was out “having lunch with my besties.”

Meanwhile, Harvey is vacationing with her actual boyfriend, Damson Idris, in Saint Tropez.






Source link

148 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Zimbabwe US$10bn repayment plan on the table

The Source |New Prison Photo Of YFN Lucci Surfaces Online

The Source |New Prison Photo Of YFN Lucci Surfaces Online

Joy Orbison Remix for ‘Ke Shy’ from Major Lazer & Major League Djz ft. Tyla, LuuDaDeejay & Yumbs Out Now!

Joy Orbison Remix for ‘Ke Shy’ from Major Lazer & Major League Djz ft. Tyla, LuuDaDeejay & Yumbs Out Now!

Reality is bigger – Zimbabwe Situation

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo