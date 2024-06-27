44
Queenzflip Returns to The JBP, Reveals Heated Argument with Joe Budden Led to Hiatus

2024-06-27
352 1 minute read

After being missing for nearly a month, Queenzflip returned to The Joe Budden Podcast. In the middle of episode 736, Flip revealed he was on hiatus after an argument with Budden.

“We had a big argument, I mean 90 minutes of it. But he was the aggressor in this one. I ain’t gonna lie. People can agree. He was saying some crazy things to me,” Queenzflip said.

Budden responded with, “Which I apologized for. That was wrong of me.”

He would go on to reveal he got a call from Budden’s business partner, Ian, alerting him he had audio of the conversation. Ian asked Flip to “sit down for a little bit.” Flip stated he was unsure if he was still going to be paid during his break, but Budden revealed he did remain on payroll.

The two revealed they made amends, and everything was great, leading to his return. But with Budden’s shaky cohost history, fans were understandably concerned. You can hear all the details below.



