The Roots Picnic, Philadelphia’s beloved music festival organized by Questlove, witnessed a historic moment as five legendary rappers graced the stage together. Questlove, drummer and co-founder of The Roots, took to Instagram to share the significance of the event and its origins.

“30 Years Ago Today with six one-way tickets in hand, we took a risk and left our beloved City of Philadelphia for the shaky shores of Londontown — specifically Camden — the East Village of London,” Questlove reminisced. “Two weeks into our stay, we did our first festival (a last-minute side stage add-on to [Glastonbury]) and we promised, hook or crook, we would bring a festival to our city.”

That dream materialized in 2008 with the inaugural Roots Picnic. “This moment was epic: @methodmanofficial, @redmangilla, @phillyfreeway, @common, @jperiodbk, @stroelliot & their fearless leader @blackthought making it look so easy. Thank you, Philadelphia,” Questlove added.

Among the heartfelt responses, Freeway expressed his gratitude: “Thank you for allowing me to be a part of history!”

The two-day Roots Picnic featured an impressive lineup with Jill Scott and Nas headlining Saturday, and Lil Wayne (accompanied by The Roots), André 3000, and Gunna headlining the final day. The highlight was Black Thought, Common, and Freeway teaming up with Method Man and Redman for a star-studded remix of “4,3,2,1.” Their collaboration during J.Period’s Live Mixtape set saw Black Thought delivering fresh verses over iconic beats like Wu-Tang Clan’s “Protect Ya Neck” and Method Man’s “Bring the Pain” and Redman’s “Tonight’s Da Night.”

Adding to the festival’s vibrant atmosphere, Grand Marnier made its debut, offering attendees a unique blend of music and taste. On Friday, the brand kicked off its presence on the festival grounds, where attendees aged 21 and over experienced Grand Marnier’s world through live entertainment and signature cocktails, including the Grand Margarita made with Cordon Rouge.

Grand Marnier’s connection with the hip-hop community was palpable, underscoring its commitment to the genre. The immersive activation allowed festival-goers to relax and enjoy specialty drinks, photo moments, and more, creating a memorable encounter between music and fine cognac.

The Roots Picnic continues to grow, uniting legendary artists and fans while celebrating the deep-rooted culture of hip-hop and music. This year’s event not only honored musical legends but also introduced new flavors, setting a high bar for future festivals.

Watch below.





