The Source |R. Kelly’s Attorneys Claim Solitary Confinement Retaliation Following Emergency Motion Over Alleged Prison Threats

R. Kelly’s legal team is once again sounding the alarm, claiming the R&B singer is now being held in solitary confinement under harsh and retaliatory conditions after filing an emergency motion last week requesting immediate release due to death threats from alleged white supremacists inside the prison.

According to attorney Beau B. Brindley, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons responded to the emergency filing not with protective measures, but by isolating Kelly in what the legal team describes as “inhumane and degrading” conditions.

“Mr. Kelly is now living in solitary confinement. He cannot call his family. He cannot eat his own food from his locker, which he purchased from commissary. The prison officials refuse to give it to him,” said Brindley.

The filing describes a grim picture of Kelly’s confinement. His attorneys allege that he sleeps in the dark with spiders crawling across his body, is denied access to commissary food, and is afraid to eat meals from the prison kitchen due to ongoing threats of poisoning. As a result, they claim he has gone two days without food.

The motion further states that Kelly’s physical and mental health is rapidly declining, and that he is not being treated as a victim in need of protection but rather as a dangerous offender, despite posing no current threat or exhibiting violent behavior.

“He is being punished for asking for legal help, not for his own safety,” the motion reads. Kelly’s legal team has requested a temporary furlough to home detention, citing urgent concerns for his safety and wellbeing.

The court has not yet ruled on the motion. Meanwhile, the singer remains behind bars under federal conviction for multiple charges related to sexual misconduct, facing decades in prison.

His attorneys are urging the court to act swiftly, warning that the current conditions may result in irreversible harm.

Thoughts?