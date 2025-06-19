R. Kelly’s Lawyer Says Singer Has Blood Clots in His Lungs

In a televised interview on Banfield Monday night, R. Kelly’s attorney, Beau Brindley, claimed the singer suffered a medical emergency last week that nearly cost him his life and accused federal prison officials of interfering with his treatment. Kelly, who is serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking, was allegedly overdosed on by prison staff and later denied urgent medical care while hospitalized.

According to Brindley, the incident began Thursday evening when Kelly, in solitary confinement, was given anxiety and sleeping medication. The dosage administered was reportedly double the prescribed amount. Early Friday morning, Kelly woke up feeling faint, collapsed, and lost consciousness while crawling to the door of his cell. He was transported from the prison to Duke University Hospital after the on-site medical unit was found unable to treat his condition.

At Duke, doctors diagnosed Kelly with an overdose and discovered blood clots in both legs and his lungs. A procedure was scheduled, and he was set to remain hospitalized for seven days. However, Brindley claims that less than an hour after the treatment plan was issued, armed prison officers arrived and forcibly removed Kelly from the hospital, taking him back to solitary confinement without receiving the necessary procedure.

“He sits today with blood clots in his lungs,” Brindley said. “The prison officials themselves now seem to be removing any doubt that this is real and happening in real time.”

Brindley also confirmed that Duke University Hospital sources verified Kelly’s treatment for an overdose and blood clots. However, he is still seeking the official medical records, noting the difficulty in obtaining signed waivers from Kelly due to his isolation.

The incident follows previous claims that federal officials conspired with another inmate to kill Kelly. Brindley stated that the latest developments further support suspicions of deliberate misconduct by the Bureau of Prisons and federal prosecutors.

He denied plans to file a motion to vacate Kelly’s sentence based solely on the overdose but hinted at broader legal action. “This is a threat to R. Kelly’s life that we see happening right now at the hands of Bureau of Prisons officials,” Brindley said. “What we believe they are trying to prevent is the exposure of criminal conduct by U.S. attorneys and Bureau of Prisons officers in the investigation of his federal cases in New York and Chicago.”

Brindley added that newly discovered evidence will be central to a court filing this week, which he believes could vacate Kelly’s conviction. As of now, no official response has been issued by the Bureau of Prisons.

