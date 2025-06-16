R. Kelly’s Lawyers Say He’s in Solitary With Spiders Crawling on Him

R. Kelly is currently in solitary confinement and according to his legal team, the unit is infested with spiders that crawl over his body as he sleeps.

According to AllHipHop, Kelly’s legal team says the singer was placed in solitary confinement in response to filing an emergency motion to be released from jail.

Kelly’s team has filed an emergency motion to President Trump seeking home detention, claiming to have evidence that a member of the Aryan Brotherhood gang was solicited to murder him at the North Carolina federal penitentiary where he is housed.

“Mr. Kelly is now living in solitary confinement. He cannot call his family. He cannot eat his own food from his locker, which he purchased from commissary. The prison officials refuse to give it to him. Mr. Kelly has spiders crawling over him as he tries to sleep. He is alone in the dark in miserable conditions,” R. Kelly’s lawyer, Beau B. Brindley, said.

His legal team also states R. Kelly is too fearful to eat meals from the prison out of the possibility of being poisoned.

R Kelly’s legal team provided a statement from terminally ill inmate Mikeal Glenn Stine, stating officials offered him freedom for his last days if he were to kill R. Kelly. Stine noted that he was told that he would get charged for the murder, but officials would fumble the evidence, and a conviction could not stick.

Stine revealed he could have killed Kelly at his unit this past March but decided to tell the singer about the arrangement instead, citing the Bureau of Prisons officials ‘ orders to attack. Now the belief is a second member of the brotherhood has been contacted to kill Stine and Kelly.

“The threat to Mr. Kelly’s life continues each day that no action is taken,” reads the filing. “More A.B. members are accumulating at his facility. More than one has already been approached about carrying out his murder. One of them will surely do what Mr. Stine has not, thereby burying the truth about what happened in this case along with Robert Kelly.”

R. Kelly’s attorney, Beau B. Brindley, is asking for home detention on a temporary furlough.