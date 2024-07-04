Rakim Partners With Gala Music For Exclusive Web3 Releases

Iconic MC, Rakim is set to make a groundbreaking return to the music scene after 15 years with his highly anticipated new album, G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth). Partnering with cutting-edge Web3 music platform Gala Music, select songs from Rakim’s album release is available exclusively on Gala Music today before hitting digital streaming platforms (DSPs) July 26th. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the fusion of music and technology, offering fans a unique and immersive listening experience.

“Partnering with Gala Music allows me to reach my fans in an innovative way, combining the best of music and modern technology. I’m excited to share my newest tracks with my loyal fans for the first time on web3,” says Rakim.

The exclusive release includes three new tracks that are available to stream now on Gala Music starting today. These tracks will go on sale on Friday, July 5 at 1 PM PT. Additionally, seven instrumentals from the album will be released exclusively on Gala Music on July 12th, available indefinitely.

The three exclusive tracks available on Gala Music are:

“Love is the Message”: described as “one of the most beautiful and complete pieces ever created” in the modern hip-hop landscape, showcasing Rakim’s vocal and production talents. The track features the likes of Nipsey Hussle (RIP), Planet Asia, Gala Music’s Louis King, Snoop Dogg, and a choir led by Sally Green and Kobe Honeycutt. This powerful piece, backed by a violin quartet, sends a poignant reminder that love conquers all amidst the violence and crime plaguing the streets.

“Gods Playground”: a thought-provoking piece demonstrating a roller coaster of emotions, with Rakim taking on vocal, scratches, and production duties. Featuring underground legends .38 Spesh, Fred the Godson (RIP), and Skyzoo, the track focuses on the importance of maintaining composure through life’s obstacles to achieve true success. The song concludes with a heartfelt prayer from the late DMX (RIP), reminding listeners of his profound impact on the hip-hop world.

“Pendulum Swing”: this track marks Rakim’s first-ever fully orchestrated posse cut, featuring a stellar lineup including Kxng Crooked (Slaughterhouse), LA the Darkman (Wu-Tang), Caninus (Refugee Camp), and Chino XL. With Rakim handling vocal, scratches, and production duties, this track delivers a powerful display of lyrical mastery. Hip-hop enthusiasts will find themselves captivated by the lyrical dominance showcased in this track.

Rakim’s partnership with Gala Music represents an organic bridge between generations, showcasing how a pioneering artist can continue to innovate and connect with new audiences through non-traditional distribution channels. This collaboration highlights the attraction of legacy artists furthering their career by embracing new technologies and platforms like Gala Music, which pave the way for future musical endeavors and unprecedented fan experiences.





