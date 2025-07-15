24
20
37
15
16
8
33
9
44
30
2
10
13
3
14
1
35
48
39
40
23
49
22
25
26
11
43
29
4
38
18
32
31
5
46
34
Rakim Thanks Kendrick Lamar for “Illest Shout” on Clipse’s New Track

Rakim Thanks Kendrick Lamar for “Illest Shout” on Clipse’s New Track

2025-07-15Last Updated: 2025-07-15
357 Less than a minute

Rakim

The latest set of Kendrick Lamar bars is on Clipse’s “Chains & Whips” single. In the verse, the GNX legend saluted another Hip-Hop icon in Rakim, for his being a flagbearer for the culture: “Let’s be clear, hip-hop died again/ Half of my profits may go to Rakim.” Sharing the video, Rakim responded: “I salute you king. Thanks for the illest shout I heard in a long time, and keep up the incredible work my brother, you ain’t no joke!!!! Peace and blessings to you and yours.”




Source link

2025-07-15Last Updated: 2025-07-15
357 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Diddy Denied Bond by Second Judge, Held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center

Diddy Denied Bond by Second Judge, Held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center

2024-09-19
Experience The First Few Tracks Released From ‘The Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album

Experience The First Few Tracks Released From ‘The Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album

2023-07-25
WATCH: Drake and Lil Yachty Star in the Cole Bennett Directed “Another Late Night” Video

WATCH: Drake and Lil Yachty Star in the Cole Bennett Directed “Another Late Night” Video

2023-10-09
Young Thug and YSL RICO Trial: More Drama Expected Next Week After Explosive Month of Testimony

Young Thug and YSL RICO Trial: More Drama Expected Next Week After Explosive Month of Testimony

2024-06-27
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo