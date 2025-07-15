Rakim Thanks Kendrick Lamar for “Illest Shout” on Clipse’s New Track

Rakim

The latest set of Kendrick Lamar bars is on Clipse’s “Chains & Whips” single. In the verse, the GNX legend saluted another Hip-Hop icon in Rakim, for his being a flagbearer for the culture: “Let’s be clear, hip-hop died again/ Half of my profits may go to Rakim.” Sharing the video, Rakim responded: “I salute you king. Thanks for the illest shout I heard in a long time, and keep up the incredible work my brother, you ain’t no joke!!!! Peace and blessings to you and yours.”