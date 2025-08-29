Rakim Drops The Re-Up Featuring Lazarus and New Single “I’m Good”

Today marks a historic moment in hip-hop as Rakim, celebrated as The God MC and one of the most influential lyricists of all time, returns with his new project The Re-Up. The release follows the success of its lead single and video “Not To Be Defined,” which is nearing seven million views. The track features Detroit-based global hip-hop artist Lazarus, who is also a board-certified physician and has been recognized in the U.S. Library of Congress for premiering the first song from outer space.

Rakim’s comeback arrives during a year of milestones. He was recently awarded the prestigious Peabody Medal, becoming the first rapper to receive the honor. The accolade was presented at Johns Hopkins University, where he served as commencement speaker for the 2025 Peabody Conservatory graduation and also received an honorary degree.

Alongside “Not To Be Defined,” The Re-Up introduces new music, including Rakim’s solo single “I’m Good,” produced by Big Ghost. The project reflects both his legendary status and his continued commitment to advancing the art form with fresh perspective and creativity.

The Re-Up is available now on all digital streaming platforms. Fans can also purchase physical editions including vinyl, CDs, and cassettes at www.1332Records.com.