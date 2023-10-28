Rapper Gunplay Arrested for Violating Wife’s Restraining Order

Love and Hip Hop Miami rapper Gunplay has been in hot water since he was arrested for pointing a gun at his wife, Vonshae, while she was holding their baby. In a series of videos posted to social media Gunplay’s wife revealed his drug and alcohol abuse that ultimately broke up his home. Now Gunplay has been arrested for violating his restraining order and going to Vonshae’s home.

TMZ reports:

Gunplay’s sitting behind bars after allegedly violating a restraining order his estranged wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, got against him … because he, clearly, doesn’t know how GPS ankle monitors work.

Miami-Dade County Jail officials tell TMZ Hip Hop … Gunplay was booked Wednesday at 7:10 PM for violating a restraining order put in place to protect his ex.

We’re told he’ll remain locked up until his next court date on November 7.

Sources close to the situation say Gunplay was arrested right outside Vonshae’s home after the Florida Department of Corrections Community Control, which oversees and monitors house arrestees, got a ping the rapper was in the area.

We’re told Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s deputies effectively beat Gunplay to the home as he was driving there, and he was never able to actually interact with Vonshae and her child.

The latest arrest marks the EIGHTH time Gunplay allegedly violated the restraining order, which prohibits him from coming within 500 feet of Vonshae.





