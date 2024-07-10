Rashida Jones, Daughter Of Quincy Jones, Recalls Rocky Relationship With Tupac

Rashida Jones, the daughter of Grammy Award winning producer Quincy Jones, says that her and her family had an up-and-down relationship with the late Tupac Shakur, but still considers him family.

In an interview with the New Yorker, which was published over the weekend(July 7), the actress recalled the open letter she wrote to ‘Pac in The Source following some disparaging remarks that Shakur made about the famed musician/producer.

“All he does is stick his dick in white bitches and make fucked up kids,” Pac said of Rashida’s father at the time.

“I do think that anyone who reads this article would be shocked by his ignorance and lack of respect for his people,” she said. “To demean a man like Quincy Jones, a man who came from the ghetto of Chicago and through his talent and perseverance became a living music legend, demeans the whole progress of African Americans.”

She continued, “Where the hell would you be if Black people like him hadn’t paved the way for you to even have the opportunity to express yourself? I don’t see you fighting for you race. In my Opinion, you’re destroying it and shitting all over your people.”

30 years later, Rashida reflected on the letter she wrote, which was shortly before her older sister Kidada began dating Tupac.

“Furious! So precocious, so self-righteous. Yeah, I was so mad,” she said. “It was a new perspective to me. I kind of understand the nuance more now that I’m older. It just felt like a completely unwarranted attack. It resolved itself really nicely, because when I met him, he immediately apologized to me, immediately apologized to my dad. We sat down and had a really good conversation about it, and then he was family.”





