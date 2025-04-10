20
Ray J Reveals Brandy ‘Hates’ the Person He Has Become: ‘I Have No Stability’

2025-04-10Last Updated: 2025-04-10
347 1 minute read

Ray J is pulling the curtain back on the relationship with his sister Brandy. Hitting Instagram, Ray J revealed that his sister is not a fan of who he is today.

“My sister hates who I am! – And all I’m doing is being Myself!” Ray J wrote. “I don’t know how to be better than who I am. I tried. But I get depressed trying to change when I don’t have my wife anymore and I have NO STABILITY!!”

The message was written over a screenshot of someone identified as Rocket, presumably a nickname for Brandy. You can see Ray highlight it below.




