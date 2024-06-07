Ray J Says Diddy Needs a ‘Public Whipping’ For Cassie Abuse: ‘100 Lashes, 1,000 Lashes’

Ray J is completely done with Diddy. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Ray J acknowledges that “everybody messes up,” but he and Diddy “can’t be cool after that.”

Expanding on the matter, Ray J said: “It’s unforgiveable, it’s too much. Never being able to be around us and our world ’cause we don’t condone that is definitely a fact.”

Furthermore, Ray J thinks Diddy needs a public “whipping,” suggesting, “100 lashes, 1,000 lashes. That would help.”

You can see the moment below and hear Ray J’s message supporting Cassie below.





