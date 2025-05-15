Ray Vaughn Fires Back at Joey Bada$$ With “Hoe Era” Diss Track

The war of words between Top Dawg Entertainment’s Ray Vaughn and Pro Era’s Joey Bada$$ just escalated. After months of back-and-forth subliminals, Ray dropped his latest diss track, “Hoe Era,” taking direct aim at Joey following the latter’s Spiral Freestyle performance on Red Bull 1250.

Produced by Tariq and OhGoddc, “Hoe Era” is a gritty, lyrical rebuttal that sees Ray Vaughn unleash sharp shots in response to Joey’s earlier track “The Ruler’s Back,” where he downplayed the West Coast’s recent dominance, even in the wake of Kendrick Lamar’s clash with Drake. Ray’s first reply was “CRASHOUT HERITAGE,” but his latest effort pulls no punches.

In one biting line, Ray spits, “Baby teeth you ain’t even got a plaque yet… fact check… we want to see the numbers like a math test!” He later taunts, “Run Joey, run… we gonna aim it at your backpack… you should act more… yeah, you should rap less!”

Perhaps the most viral lyric comes when Ray name-drops another New York artist, rapping, “You let Ice Spice turn into the King of New York!”

With tensions rising and fans dissecting every bar, it’s clear this coast-to-coast clash is far from over. Peep “Hoe Era” below.