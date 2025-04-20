Redman Announces ‘Muddy Waters Too’ Graphic Novel from Vault Comics

Hip-hop icon Redman is diving into the world of sequential art with the announcement of Muddy Waters Too: The Graphic Novel, a riotous new story inspired by his critically acclaimed and massively popular 2024 album, which has garnered over 50 million streams. In a creative endeavor spearheaded by the artist himself, the graphic novel is adapted from an original screenplay penned by Reginald “Redman” Noble.

Vault Comics is bringing this vision to life, with Redman co-writing the graphic novel alongside Ben Katzner. The vibrant world of Muddy Waters Too will be visually realized through the dynamic art of Geo Gant, with colors brought to life by Fred C. Stresing, lettering by Andworld Design, and design by Tim Daniel.

The synopsis promises a wild ride. Readers will follow Doc, a brilliant inventor who has created “Mud,” a unique soil that, when paired with the right tunes, causes plants to grow at an astonishing rate. While Doc recognizes the potential of Mud to solve world hunger, his primary motivation lies in cultivating an abundance of potent cannabis. However, disaster strikes when his groundbreaking invention is stolen, launching Doc and his crew on a mission to retrieve it. Their quest will see them navigate a series of comical obstacles, including encounters with irate girlfriends, a severe case of gingivitis, and Doc’s unexpected Achilles’ heel: perfectly pedicured toes.

Redman expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “This comic book is dedicated to the Redman fans that love the Muddy Waters Movement. It was only right that I write a comic book to compliment the album. It’s a great story—great graphics and a piece of me that can be enjoyed for a lifetime. My fans know I’m a good storyteller and I wrote this comic thinking of them. Thank you guys for the years of support. Enjoy!

“Shouts to the amazing collaborators that helped put this together with me: Vault – Ben – Geo – Fred – Andworld. Also shouts to my team, Ellis Entertainment and the Riveting team.”

Ben Katzner Geo Gant

Co-writer Ben Katzner added, “The Muddy Waters Too graphic novel has everything you need—tons of action, great visuals, hilarious jokes and a story that comes from the mind of Redman, who is undoubtedly a generational talent. He’s been building the world of Muddy Waters for years and that level of immersion shines through in this graphic novel. It’s a story of perseverance, belief, friendship and…feet (just read it, you’ll see). You’re absolutely going to want to check this out. This book was so fun to work on, and I’m excited for people to read it.”

Artist Geo Gant echoed the excitement, saying, “The legendary Redman takes us on a hilarious, mayhem-filled journey in the Muddy Waters Too graphic novel, as Doc and his crew are determined to find Doc’s most prized possession. The graphic novel is a blast from start to finish, with a perfect blend of humor and action, and an art style reminiscent of classic Saturday morning cartoons. I thoroughly enjoyed working on this and cannot wait for readers to get their hands on it.”

For fans eager to dive into this comedic adventure, a limited deluxe edition of Muddy Waters Too: The Graphic Novel is available for pre-order now at Mass-market softcover editions will hit bookstore shelves in July 2025, promising a dose of Redman’s signature humor and storytelling in a brand-new medium.