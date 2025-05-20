REFORM Alliance Brings Back Star-Studded Casino Night & Gala With The Weeknd Headlining

REFORM Alliance has officially announced the return of its highly anticipated Casino Night & Gala, set to take place on Saturday, September 13, in Atlantic City. Co-hosted by board members Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, and Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, the glamorous event will raise funds to support the organization’s mission of reforming the U.S. probation and parole system.

This year’s gala will feature a headlining performance by Grammy-winning superstar The Weeknd and include a high-stakes $1 million blackjack tournament. The inaugural Casino Night in 2023 raised over $24 million and attracted a powerhouse guest list including Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, and Lil Baby.

Founded in 2019 following Meek Mill’s highly publicized legal battle with the probation system, REFORM has quickly become a leading voice in criminal justice reform. The organization has helped pass 21 bipartisan bills across 12 states, creating opportunities for over 850,000 individuals to exit the justice system.

All proceeds from this year’s gala will go directly toward advancing REFORM’s initiatives, including job placement, reentry support, and legislative advocacy. Stable employment is one of the most effective ways to reduce recidivism, so REFORM is focused on breaking cycles of incarceration by connecting justice-involved individuals with meaningful opportunities.

The 2024 event promises another night of high stakes, star power, and significant impact.