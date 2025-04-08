REFORM Alliance Condemns Fulton County’s Attempt to Revoke Young Thug’s Probation Over Deleted Social Media Posts

A controversial legal move by the Fulton County District Attorney has drawn widespread criticism after attempting to revoke Jeffery Williams’ probation—better known to fans as Young Thug—based solely on deleted social media activity.

Williams, who is serving a 15-year probation sentence in Georgia following a “blind plea,” now faces the threat of incarceration after reposting a photo of a public official and calling her dishonest. The post, since deleted, sparked the DA’s motion, citing public threats made by others in response.

Erin Haney, Chief Policy Officer at REFORM Alliance, called the decision “beyond the pale,” warning that the attempt sets a dangerous precedent. “He did nothing illegal or inciting,” Haney said. “If simply stating someone is dishonest can land you in prison while on probation, we’ve got a massive problem on our hands.”

Haney emphasized that this reflects broader issues with the U.S. probation system, which often burdens individuals with vague and excessive conditions that can become traps. “Probation is supposed to be a second chance. Instead, it’s being weaponized to silence people and strip them of their freedom over technicalities,” she added.

The case has reignited debate about supervision reform and the disproportionate consequences faced by those under probation. Haney concluded, “This isn’t about justice or public safety—it’s about control. And it sends a chilling message to anyone on probation: your voice can cost you your freedom.”

REFORM Alliance continues to push for sweeping changes to the supervision system to ensure it supports rehabilitation, not incarceration.