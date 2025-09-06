Beyoncé to Attend REFORM Casino Night & Gala in Atlantic City 2025

REFORM Alliance’s highly anticipated Casino Night & Gala is set to return on September 13 at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, bringing together some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports, and culture. Beyoncé, Travis Scott, Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled, Quavo, Emma Roberts, Micah Parsons, and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the stars expected to attend.

The exclusive black-tie event, hosted by REFORM board members Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Michael Rubin, and Meek Mill, will feature a live auction, $1 million blackjack tournament, dinner, and a special performance by Grammy Award-winning artist The Weeknd.

Auction highlights include a Tom Brady Golf Experience at Michael Jordan’s Grove XXIII in Florida, a private Megan Thee Stallion performance, a KAWS x Audemars Piguet Jumbo Watch, and works by George Condo and Rashid Johnson.

Following its 2023 debut, which raised over $24 million, this year’s gala continues to support REFORM’s mission of transforming probation and parole systems across the United States. Funds raised will help create pathways to employment and well-being for individuals reentering society after incarceration.