Jackboys 2 – Travis Scott & Cactus Jack Redefine Hip-Hop

The wait is over. The streets have been buzzing, the anticipation palpable, and now, Jackboys 2 has officially landed, dropping on July 13, 2025. This isn’t just another album; it’s a statement of the enduring power of brotherhood and a collective vision. Travis Scott, alongside his Cactus Jack stalwarts Don Toliver and Sheck Wes, has reloaded, delivering a 17-track compilation that’s already setting the tone for hip-hop’s next wave.

From the jump, the album immerses you in the raw, authentic vibe of Houston, Texas, thanks to the legendary voice of Bun B, who lends his wisdom and gravitas as the album’s narrator, cementing the crew’s deep roots in H-Town.

The original Jackboys album was a seismic event, and as Travis Scott reflects, the crew has been on a journey of growth since. “It’s been a couple years since the album came out and I feel like everyone’s in a different spac,” he shares. “So it’s just a good showcase of just seeing where people are right now in music and just, just having fun.”

Don Toliver echoes this sentiment, capturing the renewed hunger: “It’s just crazy. Everybody is just kind of hungry for that same energy again. So it’s just crazy to look at trying to get back to that place, everybody coming together.” Sheck Wes adds, “I think we’ve all grown so much. It’s like a blessing for us to come together and be able to make music with our schedules or what we’ve got going on.” This isn’t just a label; it’s a family reunion on wax, guided by the OG wisdom of Bun B.

Individually, these artists have been on a tear, each carving out their lane while contributing to the collective’s undeniable force. Travis Scott is still riding high on the success of his 2023 opus, Utopia, an album that redefined sonic landscapes and solidified his status as a global phenomenon. His record-breaking Circus Maximus World Tour continues its global takeover, a spectacle of sound and vision pulling up on six countries this fall, including major stops in South Africa, India, and Japan, before culminating in Abu Dhabi on November 15, 2025. This tour isn’t just a series of concerts; it’s a cultural phenomenon, boasting a staggering $209.3 million in gross revenue and 1.7 million tickets moved, officially making it the highest-grossing rap tour in history. Beyond the stage, Travis’s influence extends to the sneaker game, with highly anticipated collaborations like the Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus,” which dropped in April, and upcoming Nike Zoom Field Jaxx and Fragment Design x Air Jordan 1 Low OG releases keeping the sneakerhead universe on their heels.

Don Toliver, fresh off his critically acclaimed 2024 album, Hardstone Psycho, has been captivating audiences on his own PSYCHO Tour, demonstrating his unique blend of melodic flows and atmospheric trap. His solo success proves his undeniable star power, showing that he can hold his own while still bringing his signature Cactus Jack energy to the collective. Don’s standout moments on Jackboys 2 truly shine, bringing his signature trap R&B aura to the forefront, creating smooth yet hard-hitting vibes that are uniquely his own. Sheck Wes, a foundational voice in the collective, makes a triumphant return on Jackboys 2, particularly on the track “ILMB.” This cut is already projected to be an anthem, a sleeper hit that will undoubtedly resonate through the second half of the year, reminding everyone of Sheck’s raw, unfiltered energy. While his tour schedule for 2025 isn’t as extensive as his labelmates, his impactful contributions to the compilation underscore his vital role within the Jackboys family, perhaps hinting at a renewed focus on group projects or gearing up for future solo endeavors.

The camaraderie within Cactus Jack is clear, extending far beyond studio sessions. It’s a genuine brotherhood that fuels their creative fire. “The energy just crazy,” Don Toliver asserts. “It’s like we all ready to do it again. All ready to see what it feels like. Like just to get that music out together. Like it is the kids, you can just see it in the kids’ faces, how ready and excited they are just to see it again.” Travis Scott credits his brothers as a constant source of inspiration, a wellspring of ideas that permeates his work. “I feel like these two are like the full inspiration for the last music in the last like eight years and their influences are through everybody’s to be honest. So it’s interesting to just kind of see it. I feel like that’s why it’s just time to just hear it all like in a cohesive gumbo.” This genuine connection, forged in late-night Houston studio sessions where the team gets cooking and leads to working until the sun comes up is the engine behind the Jackboys’ magic, transforming raw talent into a unified, unstoppable force.

Jackboys 2 isn’t just about bangers. It’s a cultural statement, a sonic blueprint for the future of hip-hop. Travis views it as a pivotal moment for the genre’s evolution, especially following the heels of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. “It’s like 50 years of hip hop was like what, two years ago? And I’ve been saying now it’s a step into a new generation of what hip-hop is, and this is one of the lead marks of that,” he explains. “I feel like that’s what is so important about this album right now is to really like cascade that door and to create the next 50 years.” This collective is more than a label; it’s a movement, a family, with music serving as their crossroads, it is an identity where deep conversations and creative sparks ignite.

The album’s diverse roster of features truly showcases their boundless approach to music creation and their undeniable respect among peers. You’ve got OGs like Waka Flocka Flame bringing his signature, hype ad-libs on “CHAMPAIN & VACAY,” proving that true respect transcends generations. And then there are contemporaries like NBA YoungBoy with his flair on “OUTSIDE,” which serves as a testament to the Jackboys’ ability to attract diverse, industry-shifting talent. But perhaps the most exciting aspect of Jackboys 2 is their fearless genre-shifting. On “PBT,” they effortlessly glide across sounds, featuring South African sensation Tyla and dancehall legend Vybz Kartel. This track is a masterclass in global fusion, proving that the Jackboys are truly limitless in their musical ambition, refusing to be confined by any single genre. They’re creating a “cohesive gumbo” that blends trap, R&B, dancehall, and more, all while staying true to their Houston roots. And let’s not forget the subtle yet potent nod to the rap game’s current landscape: on “CHAMPAIN & VACAY,” Travis Scott drops a line that has been widely interpreted as a direct response to Pusha T’s recent diss. “Made a 100 off pushin’ T, mow my phone on DND,” he raps, a clear signal that the Jackboys can operate in every form of rap, even when it comes to lyrical beef.

The meticulous attention to detail extends to their visuals, a hallmark of the Cactus Jack brand. Travis emphasizes this commitment to aesthetic perfection: “Life ain’t perfect, but everybody just love the aesthetic. Nobody wants to look at wack. So we all sit at the computer just to make sure it looks fly as hell.” This dedication is evident in the recently released cinematic music video for “Dumbo,” where Travis pinpoints every edit and infuses his creativity into the production process. It’s a testament to their holistic approach, where music and visuals are inextricably linked, creating an immersive experience for fans.

The initial impact of Jackboys 2 is undeniable, proving that the collective’s influence is stronger than ever. The album has already soared to #1 on Apple Music in the US and across 74 countries, signaling massive global engagement right out of the gate. Early streaming data is equally impressive, with Jackboys 2 racking up over 83 million streams in its first few days, boasting a daily average of over 18 million. While official Billboard numbers are still being tallied, the early buzz and fan reception indicate another major win for Cactus Jack. The anticipation around its first-week sales, predicted to be anywhere from 150,000 to 253,000 equivalent album units, is a testament to the collective’s commercial power, even amidst evolving chart rules. Jackboys 2 is more than just a compilation; it’s a cultural moment, redefining what a collective can achieve when brotherhood, relentless creativity, and a shared vision for hip-hop’s future collide.