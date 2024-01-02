Remembering Gangsta Boo: DJ Paul Pays Tribute On The Anniversary Of Her Passing

It’s been one year since the untimely passing of Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo, and DJ Paul, the King of Memphis, took to Instagram on January 1st to share a heartfelt tribute to the late artist.

Gangsta Boo, whose real name was Chantrelle Lola Mitchell, was found unresponsive at her mother’s home in Memphis, Tennessee, on the first day of 2023. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and it was later revealed that she had succumbed to an accidental overdose involving fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol (alcohol). She was just 43 years old.

DJ Paul’s Instagram post featured a series of photographs of the departed rapper, edited to create the illusion of her smiling down from heaven. Accompanying the visuals was the poignant song “Love Don’t Live (U Abandoned Me),” serving as a fitting soundtrack to commemorate Gangsta Boo’s memory.

“1 Year Today & I Can Feel It!” DJ Paul captioned his post. “Started Feeling it A Month Ago. Rest Queen, You’ve Worked Hard Enough.”

Reflecting a similar sentiment, La Chat, another artist who collaborated with Gangsta Boo, also paid tribute on social media, expressing the sadness of the day and honoring the late rapper’s memory.

“One of da Saddesst days of my life!! LongLiveGangstaboo FukDaDealer,UAKilla’ CowardAXXNicca.”

Gangsta Boo’s legacy continues to live on through her contributions to the music industry, and her impact on the hip-hop community is remembered by fans and fellow artists alike. The anniversary of her passing serves as a moment to reflect on her talent, influence, and the indelible mark she left on the world of rap.





