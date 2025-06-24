Rémy Martin Expands “This is My City” Microgrant Initiative Nationwide

Rémy Martin has officially launched the national expansion of its V.S.O.P This is My City Microgrant Initiative, a program designed to uplift and support emerging creatives driving cultural change in their communities. After a successful regional rollout in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and New York City, the initiative is now accepting applicants from across the country.

The program will award one standout creative with a $20,000 grant and personalized mentorship. DJ Suss One joins the initiative as national mentor, bringing years of experience and a passion for community-driven artistry. He joins a respected group of cultural leaders including Angie Martinez, Big Tigger, Twista, and Tommey Walker Jr.

The first wave of honorees includes Blacklist NYC founder Tionne Barmer, Chicago house music pioneer and founder of D’lectable Music DJ Lady D, Social Xurrency founder Sheoyki Jones, and Detroit-based artist and founder of Mitten Made Originals Oshun Williams.

To honor their work, Rémy Martin will host city events this fall featuring tastings, art showcases, and custom merchandise designed by Jon Stan. Applicants must be 21 or older and can apply or be nominated at RemyMartin.com/en-us/This-Is-My-City. Entries close July 18.