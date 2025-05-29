Rémy Martin Hosts Luxe Yacht Experience in Monaco

During Monaco Race Week, Evan Ross and Robin Thicke stepped out with Rémy Martin to toast style, speed, and tradition Evan Ross attends 2025 Monaco Race Week with Rémy Martin, celebrating legacy and performance in Monaco Robin Thicke sips 1738 with Rémy Martin during Monaco Race Week

Rémy Martin continued its celebration of excellence and culture this past weekend with an exclusive yacht event during Monaco’s iconic 2025 race festivities. The House of Rémy Martin partnered with actor and musician Evan Ross to host a luxury evening that blended music, mixology, and timeless style on the French Riviera.

Held on Friday, May 23, the soirée featured a live performance by Robin Thicke, followed by an energetic DJ set from DJ Ruckus, creating an unforgettable backdrop as the sun set over Monaco’s sparkling coastline.

Guests sipped on signature Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal cocktails throughout the night, including the velvety Rémy Espresso and the refreshing Rémy Riviera Collins.

The event marked another bold moment for Rémy Martin, aligning its brand with a weekend known for high performance, artistic flair, and unmatched luxury. With Evan Ross as host and a crowd that embodied global sophistication, the House raised a glass to legacy, creativity, and enduring greatness.

