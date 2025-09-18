Rémy Martin Kicks Off This Is My City Campaign in NYC

Rémy Martin kicked off its This Is My City campaign in New York City on September 16, hosting an evening that honored the birthplace of hip hop and the culture it continues to inspire. Held at DOM Lounge, the celebration featured music, fashion, and tastemakers from across the city.

Hosted by Power 105.1’s Angie Martinez and DJ Suss One, the event spotlighted the program’s first microgrant winners: Tionne Bramer, co-founder of The Blacklist NYC, and Philly-based DJ Na$H, founder of Interna$hional Bounce. Both winners were recognized for their contributions to community culture and surprised guests with live performances.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 16: Angie Martinez attends Rémy Martin This Is My City V.S.O.P NYC Celebration on September 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Rémy Martin)

Photo credit: Liam McGurl + Getty

The honorees were presented with custom jackets by celebrity designer Jon Stan, symbolizing their influence and creative impact. Guests, including actress and model Zarina Yeva, model Katya Tolstova, and other cultural figures, enjoyed signature Rémy Martin cocktails such as The Rémy Ginger, Champs-Élysées, French Press, and Gramercy Sazerac.

This Is My City, powered by Rémy Martin V.S.O.P, provides mentorship and microgrants to rising creatives across the U.S. The NYC event marks the beginning of a series of regional celebrations, with upcoming stops in Atlanta on September 30, Detroit on October 15, and Chicago on October 21.