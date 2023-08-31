Report: B.G. to Be Released From Prison This Week

B.G. will soon be a free man. The Jasmine Brand reports the Cash Money star and member of the Hot Boys will be released from prison this week.

Sources state that B.G. will be released for his probationary period. In July 2012, B.G. was sentenced to 14 years for possessing a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. In addition, he was given three years of federal supervised release. Plans for his post-prison life are pending.

Last year, a false video of B.G. was shared online and Gucci Mane thought the rapper was already free. Big Guwop was ready to offer a $1 million deal to join 1017 Records.

“My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @BGHollyHood!” Gucci wrote in the now-deleted tweet. “Glad u home bruh! Got so much love and respect for u as a man an artist! Get at me, I got a milli for u! WAnna sign u to 1017!!!!”

At that time, B.G.'s release date was slated for April 7, 2024, from the FCI Herlong Detention Center in California.






