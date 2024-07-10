Rhino Records Announces Biggie Smalls ‘Ready To Die’ 30th Anniversary Re-Issue

The Notorious B.I.G.’s multi-platinum debut, Ready to Die, celebrates its 30th anniversary with a special 2-LP reissue featuring newly reimagined limited edition cover art.

On September 13—the album’s original release date—Ready To Die (30th Anniversary) will be available as a double album on black vinyl from Rhino.com and biggiemerch.com. On the same day, a color vinyl edition will be available exclusively at select retailers.

Earlier this year, the Library of Congress inducted Ready To Die into the National Recording Registry. In the essay accompanying the induction, author and journalist Justin Tinsley writes, “In its true essence, the album is a response to American capitalism and just how deadly the pursuit of money could be and was for so many–in particular, young Black folks in America. ‘Ready To Die’ is a response to so many moments in American history before it: the economic crisis that nearly crippled New York in the 1970s, the crack explosion of the ’80s (and the unfathomable violence and destruction it brought) and Reagonomics, ‘Stop-And-Frisk’-era policies that crippled Black communities… ‘Rolling Stone’ dubbed the album ‘the precise moment when hip-hop’s golden age transitioned into its modern age, the height of New York hip-hop and the sound of the greatest rapper of all time at the absolute top of his power.’”

The album’s lead single, “Juicy,” achieved gold certification upon release and peaked at No. 3 on the Hot Rap Singles chart, crossing over to reach No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100. Since its release, the platinum-certified track has garnered over 1 billion streams and was named the best hip-hop song of all time by the BBC. The second single, “Big Poppa,” was an even bigger success; with over 1 billion streams to date, it topped the Rap and R&B charts and reached No. 6 on the Hot 100. It was certified platinum at the time and nominated for the GRAMMY® Award for Best Rap Solo Performance. In addition, a remix of “One More Chance” topped the Rap and R&B charts and peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

The iconic record has been certified 6x platinum and is widely regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop albums ever, making the Apple Music 100 Best Albums of All Time and No. 1 on Rolling Stone’s The 200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time.

LP One: Side One

Intro “Things Done Changed” “Gimme The Loot” “Machine Gun Funk” “Warning”

Side Two

“Ready To Die” “One More Chance” “F*$K Me” “The What” “Juicy”

LP Two: Side One

“Every Day Struggle” “Me & My Bitch” “Big Poppa” “Respect”

Side Two

“Friend of Mine” “Unbelievable” “Suicidal Thoughts” “Who Shot Ya”





