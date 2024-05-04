Rick Ross Jet Crash Lands in Dallas, Ross Says Drake Shot Him Down in a Fighter Jet

With all the talk of private planes and Rick Ross poking fun at Drake’s jet, it was his that came to a crash landing. Air Rozay would make a crash landing in Dallas, Texas. Thankfully, everyone is ok.

Rick Ross’s private jet was forced to make a crash landing, which he suspects was an assassination attempt. Recounts how a fighter jet shot down his private plane, yet miraculously survived the crash landing pic.twitter.com/XAB7D08hCO — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) May 4, 2024

My jet just crashed ; Drake OvO F16 fighter jet just shot us down 🔥🔥 #rickrosscarshow june1st #BBLDRIZZY #Champagnemoments — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) May 4, 2024

Now we turn to the jokes: Ross hit Instagram and blamed “White Boy” Drake for getting in a fighter jet like Tom Cruise and shooting it out of the sky. You can see Rozay’s commentary below.





