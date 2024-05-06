20
Rick Ross Reacts to Drake’s “The Heart Pt. 6”: ‘You Looking Bad’

2024-05-06Last Updated: 2024-05-06
349 2 minutes read

Rick Ross is giving his reaction to “The Heart Pt. 6.” Hitting Instagram, Rozay spoke about the song, which features yet another jab at him.

On the song, Drake raps, “I’ll slit your throat with the razor and do Rick Ross Air like that one flight from Malaysia.” The bar is a nod tot he Malaysian Airlines flight that went mysteriously missing over the ocean.

Ross would reply by dissecting the diss, ultimately stating it was a fail.

“I just wanna make this clear, white boy,” Ross said. “You said if you was fucking young girls you’d promise you would have been arrested. Whoever wrote that for you should have put more thought into that.”

You can hear it from Rozay below.

After Kendrick Lamar took Drake’s timestamp records, The Boy returned the favor, snatching “The Heart” series for his latest track, “The Heart Pt. 6,” which addresses Kendrick Lamar.

“The Heart Part 6 out now… And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address,” Drake wrote on social media.

The song is in response to “Not Like Us” and features a screenshot of an Instagram comment from Dave Free, likely shared to the page of Kendrick Lamar’s lover Whitney Alford. In the song, Drake drives home that she slept with Free and questions who really is the father of Lamar’s son.

Additionall, Drake continues to state Kendrick Lamar has committed domestic violence and he planted the information used by Lamarr in his diss. Specifically, that he has an 11-year-old daughter.

Drake also spent a large amount of the song shooting down allegations of being a pedophile:

I never been with no one under age but now
I understand why this the angle that you really mess with
Just for clarity, I feel disgusted I’m too respected
If I was fucking young girls, I promise I’d been done arrested
I’m way too famous for this shit you just suggested, but that’s not the lesson, clearly there’s a deeper message






