Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Announce Third Pregnancy at Met Gala

2025-05-06Last Updated: 2025-05-06
342

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky revealed they are expecting their third child ahead of the 2025 Met Gala, where Rocky served as a co-chair. The singer debuted her baby bump in a striking gray bustier paired with a black floor-length skirt and a cropped black jacket, all custom Marc Jacobs, who also designed her heels, tie, and hat in collaboration with milliner Stephen Jones.

Rocky, arriving earlier in the evening, sported a custom all-black look from his label, AWGE. Rihanna made her grand entrance after the official red carpet concluded, a signature move for the style icon, proudly showcasing her growing family in her distinctive ensemble.


