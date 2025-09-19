3
14
18
38
10
30
32
5
26
31
39
15
23
43
37
34
11
25
24
40
1
44
46
48
8
33
22
4
2
16
29
9
13
20
49
35
Rihanna’s “Man Down” Hits 1 Billion Views

Rihanna’s “Man Down” Hits 1 Billion Views

2025-09-19Last Updated: 2025-09-19
340 Less than a minute

Rihanna’s 2011 revenge-themed hit “Man Down” has reached 1 billion views, making it the Barbadian superstar’s 11th video to achieve the milestone as a lead, featured artist, or collaborator.

The singer also charts “Breakin’ Dishes,” a deep cut from her 2007 album Good Girl Gone Bad, at #73 on US Top Songs and #34 on US Top Songs on Shorts as the track gains traction in shortform video. Rihanna ranks #48 on US Top Artists, reflecting her enduring influence across streaming platforms and social media trends.


Source link

2025-09-19Last Updated: 2025-09-19
340 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Drake, Future, Selena Gomez And More Nominated For “International Artist Of The Year” At The 16th Annual Headie Awards

Drake, Future, Selena Gomez And More Nominated For “International Artist Of The Year” At The 16th Annual Headie Awards

2023-08-21
Man Arrested for Shooting During Lil Baby’s Memphis Concert

Man Arrested for Shooting During Lil Baby’s Memphis Concert

2023-09-29
Happy 55th Birthday To Parrish Smith Of EPMD!

Happy 55th Birthday To Parrish Smith Of EPMD!

2024-05-13
Nelly And Ashanti Welcome Their First Child, Names Son Kareem Kenkaide Haynes

Nelly And Ashanti Welcome Their First Child, Names Son Kareem Kenkaide Haynes

2024-08-22
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo