Rihanna Says Third Pregnancy Doesn’t Delay ‘R9’ Album

Rihanna is pregnant again, but don’t worry, fans. She didn’t forget about the album she previously teased. Speaking with ET at the Met Gala, Rihanna addressed whether R9 could be on pause. “No…Maybe a few videos, but I could still sing.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky revealed they are expecting their third child ahead of the 2025 Met Gala, where Rocky served as a co-chair. The singer debuted her baby bump in a striking gray bustier paired with a black floor-length skirt and a cropped black jacket, all custom Marc Jacobs, who also designed her heels, tie, and hat in collaboration with milliner Stephen Jones.

Rocky, arriving earlier in the evening, sported a custom all-black look from his label, AWGE. Rihanna made her grand entrance after the official red carpet concluded, a signature move for the style icon, proudly showcasing her growing family in her distinctive ensemble.

In February, Rihanna opened up about the much-anticipated album she’s been crafting for nearly a decade. The insight went down in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar for their March issue; the pop sensation and entrepreneur shared a glimpse into her creative process and what fans can expect from her next musical venture. Nearly nine years have passed since the release of her critically acclaimed album ANTI, which marked a shift in her sound and image. Now, Rihanna reveals she has found the direction she’s been searching for and is excited to share what’s to come.

“I am actually feeling really good about this. I know I kept saying this over the years,” Rihanna tells Harper’s Bazaar, adding that she’s finally “cracked the code” for her next project. Music, which she describes as her “freedom,” is something the Barbadian artist has spent years refining to match her growth.

Here’s what’s interesting. Regarding the album’s sound, many fans speculate that it would reflect the Caribbean influences that defined much of ANTI. However, Rihanna quickly dismissed those theories, saying they were “way off.” She explained that despite the ongoing assumptions, she isn’t going down the reggae route, and there is no specific “genre” she’s targeting. “I was searching for it. I went through phases of what I wanted to do. ‘This kind of album, not that album,’” Rihanna admitted.

Rihanna’s hiatus from music hasn’t been in vain. She acknowledged that she needed time to find the sound that resonated with her evolution. And we are here for that!

“That’s why I waited. Every time, I was just like, ‘No, it’s not me. It’s not matching my growth. It’s not matching my evolution. I can’t do this…I can’t stand by this. I can’t perform this for a year on tour,’” she confessed. She emphasized that her next release must be meaningful and impactful. “It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait. I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more,” she said.

In an endearing moment, Rihanna also touched on her emotional journey as a mother, noting that her time away from her children—Riot and RZA—has given her the space to create something truly special. “It’s time for me to blossom something that hasn’t been watered in eight years,” she said. Nothing felt right while she has spent time in the studio over the years. She’s confident that her upcoming album will depart from what people expect, saying, “I know it’s not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it’s not going to be commercial or radio-digestible. It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I’ve finally cracked it, girl!”

With such creative confidence, peace, and mental clarity about her next project, Rihanna is poised to deliver an album that reflects her growth, evolution, and unwavering dedication to her craft. Fans are surely in for a musical experience that will surprise and captivate them, pushing the boundaries of what we’ve come to expect from the multifaceted star.