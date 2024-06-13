Rihanna Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Teases Plans for a Larger Family

For months, rumors have been swirling that Rihanna is expecting her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky, fueled by her recent uncharacteristically loose clothing choices.

At the Rihanna x Fenty Hair launch party at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, California, the star finally addressed the speculation during an interview with ET’s Kevin Frazier. When asked about her previous comments on hoping to be a “girl mom,” Rihanna humorously referenced her two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 10 months, with A$AP Rocky.

“Look how that worked out,” Rihanna joked, causing a wave of laughter among attendees.

Frazier, probing further, inquired whether this meant she planned on having more children. With a playful tone, Rihanna replied, “You know what, I hope so. I do.”

However, the “Diamonds” singer was quick to set the record straight on the pregnancy rumors. “I’m not pregnant, if that’s what you’re asking,” she said, before quickly adding, “I’m joking, OK,” when Frazier clarified he wasn’t asking about her current pregnancy status.

Rihanna confirmed her desire for a larger family. “I would definitely have more kids,” she said, leaving fans excited about the possibility of future additions to her family.

As she continues to balance her booming Fenty empire and her growing family, it’s clear that Rihanna remains focused on both her professional and personal aspirations.





