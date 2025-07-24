Rob49 Announces 2025 Let Me Fly Tour After Breakout Year

Hip-hop star Rob49 is ready to take flight with his first solo headlining tour, the Let Me Fly Tour, launching this fall. The 17-city run comes on the heels of a major breakout year for the New Orleans native, highlighted by the viral success of his hit single “W1THELLY” and the critically praised album Let Me Fly.

The announcement follows Rob49’s impressive live streak, including a sold-out performance at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center during Vulture Weekend, a national tour with Lil Baby, and a co-headlining run with Skilla Baby. Now, Rob49 is stepping into the spotlight on his own, bringing his high-octane energy and signature charisma to fans across North America.

A special pre-sale for Rob49’s super fans is available today only, exclusively through his official website.

With multiple RIAA Gold certifications for tracks like “Mama” and “Vulture Island V2,” plus Billboard chart success and co-signs from hip-hop’s biggest names, Rob49 is solidifying his place as one of the genre’s most exciting new voices.

Tickets for the Let Me Fly Tour go on sale July 25, 2025, at www.Rob49Official.com.