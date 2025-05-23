Rob49 Soars with Star-Studded Album ‘Let Me Fly’

Rising rap star Rob49 has officially dropped his highly anticipated album Let Me Fly, out now via Geffen Records. The 19-track project, complete with three bonus songs, features a heavyweight lineup of collaborators including Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Sexyy Red, Meek Mill, Birdman, Quavo, G Herbo, Polo G, Fridayy, Hunxho, and YTB Fatt.

With production from industry titans like Southside, Turbo, EliWTF, and Macfly Beatz, Let Me Fly captures Rob49’s raw energy and evolving artistry. The album is powered by viral hits like “WTHELLY” and “On Dat Money” featuring Cardi B, plus the explosive New Orleans anthem “Wassam Baby” with Lil Wayne.

“WTHELLY” has already made waves across TikTok, fueling a trend that’s caught the attention of stars like Justin Bieber, Madonna, and Viola Davis. The track has broken into the top 20 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, signaling Rob49’s growing impact.

“This is just the beginning,” Rob49 says. “I locked in on this project and took my time to show who I am as an artist and where I’m headed.”