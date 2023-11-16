Robert Glasper Details Creating ‘In December’ with Ebro Darden

Renowned musician Robert Glasper recently joined Apple Music’s Ebro Darden for an insightful discussion about his latest holiday album, In December. The Grammy-winning artist delved into the collaborative process, sharing experiences working with talented artists, including Cynthia Erivo, Andra Day, and Tank from Tank and the Bangas.

The interview provides a behind-the-scenes look at the creative dynamics and inspiration behind the festive album, offering fans a glimpse into Glasper’s musical journey. In December promises to be a harmonious celebration of the holiday season with a stellar lineup of collaborators showcasing Glasper’s versatility and musical prowess.

“So real talk, pretty much all the songs, except one or two, came together once the artist got to the studio, I didn’t know what I was going to do,” Glasper said of working with Cynthia Erivo on the “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman/Carol Of The Bells” medlsey. “So when Cynthia got there, I literally didn’t know what I was going to do. She didn’t know what we were going to do. But I love that feeling. I love feeling like, okay, it’s the 11th hour. That’s where my creativity really… You give me too much time, I’m like, meh. But when I know I’m under the pressure, I’m like, okay. And I love to create that. Create most of my albums like that, really. And so she came to the studio, and we just sat there. And I like to chit-chat with the artist and talk. I’m not one of them people like, ‘Hey, we got to record now.’

“Let’s get the vibe. Yeah, let’s set the table. So we just sat there and talked, and then we came up with one. We came up with, first just, “God rest ye little gentlemen, you do this way.” And then while we were vibing on it, I came up with the, “Oh, you know what? We should also throw in a [humming “Carol of the Bells” melody].” I was like, oh, did we do that song or this song? And then we’re both like, “We can do them both.” Like, “Oh, we can put both of those songs.” It just kind of worked out. And while she was checking her mic, she started whistling to check her mic, and I was like…Her whistling is amazing. I was like, “Do that again.” Got that. Chop that up. Put that all over the track. It’s beautiful. She’s amazing. She’s a really, really great, great artist, you know.”

