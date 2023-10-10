Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment Teams Up with JPMorgan Chase to Boost Financial Literacy

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University (LIU) has announced a groundbreaking partnership with JPMorgan Chase to introduce a financial health course for the 2023-24 academic year, marking a significant step in helping students develop strong money management skills and secure a prosperous financial future.

In addition to the financial health course, JPMorgan Chase is contributing $115,000 to LIU’s Hope Scholarship program, designed to support high-achieving students with financial needs. This investment will further bolster the Hope Scholarship program, which offers 25 percent of incoming students a tuition-free education each year.

“At JPMorgan Chase, we’re proud to partner with LIU’s Roc Nation School, breaking down financial barriers for college students in Brooklyn. Together, we’re providing the essential resources and support our future leaders need to shape their career and financial futures,” said Diedra Porché, managing director, head of Community Banking and Development, Chase.

The financial health course, held at LIU’s Brooklyn campus, will span 16 weeks and encompass a variety of workshops covering topics like money management, credit building, home buying, and fraud prevention. The course will also feature guest speakers such as Chase Griffin from UCLA, Victor Cruz, a legendary figure from the New York Giants, and JPMorgan Chase leadership, providing valuable insights and advice on academic, career, and personal success.

“It’s absolutely vital that we equip our students with a versatile array of tools and resources to thrive both inside and outside the classroom,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said. “With the addition of JPMorgan Chase’s financial health course, students will be poised to make stronger and more informed financial decisions in a way that can profoundly shape the trajectory of their lives and careers.”

Furthermore, JPMorgan Chase will host financial health events at the Chase Community Center in Harlem, enhancing the learning experience for course participants.

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment is partnering with JPMorgan Chase and the Money Smart Financial Coaching Program to ensure broader financial literacy beyond the classroom. With a $220,000 grant, the school will offer individualized financial coaching to 90 students in its first year. This initiative, proven to enhance student attendance and graduation rates while promoting lifelong financial health, aims to create a sustainable and successful program.

“As part of our commitment to and investment in New York City, we are embedding financial literacy into the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment curriculum for the first time and enabling students to take charge of their economic future while earning credits toward graduation, gaining critical career skills and receiving financial coaching,” said Jason Patton, Northeast Divisional Director for Community and Business Development, Chase. “We are excited to embark on this work with such a great partner and bring the full force of our firm to the collegiate setting and support these future leaders on their financial journeys.”

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment, launched in 2020, is dedicated to preparing students for careers in various fields, including entrepreneurship, music, sports business, and management, providing them with invaluable internship experiences and a robust network of professional contacts.

“Together, we are committed to delivering diverse and robust experiences that will serve as the foundation for our students’ successful careers and financial futures,” said Tressa Cunningham, Dean of Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment.“Through this collaborative effort, the JPMorgan Chase team will help provide the next generation of professionals with the knowledge, foundation and opportunities to excel personally and professionally.”





