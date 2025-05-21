Rod Wave Arrested On Assault And Gun Charges In ATL

Rod Wave is facing serious legal trouble after being arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 21. According to AllHipHop, the Florida native was taken into custody on a slew of felony charges stemming from an alleged incident that occurred a month earlier on April 21.

Court records indicate the 25-year-old artist, born Rodarius Green, is now facing 13 felony counts, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, pointing a gun at another person, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct, and tampering with physical evidence. He was later released after posting surety bonds for the charges.

At this time, details surrounding the April incident remain unclear. However, online speculation suggests the situation may involve his girlfriend, social media personality Mini Barbie, also known as Nari. Unconfirmed rumors circulating online allege that Rod Wave may have fired a weapon at her or her vehicle, though law enforcement has yet to address these claims publicly.

The arrest follows a recent public clash between Mini Barbie and Dee, the mother of Rod Wave’s two daughters. The heated back-and-forth played out on Twitter in March, after a fan account posted a collage of women linked to the rapper. A comment from one of Mini Barbie’s alleged friends sparked the online feud, leading to a fiery exchange between the two women.

Neither Rod Wave nor his representatives have issued a statement regarding the arrest. No court dates have been announced as of yet, and the investigation into the alleged April incident remains ongoing.