Russ Drops New Single “Workin On Me” Featuring 6LACK Ahead of Summer Tour

Multi-platinum artist Russ has released his new single, “Workin On Me,” featuring fellow Atlanta artist 6lack. This soulful and introspective track highlights Russ’ vulnerable vocals and lyricism, complemented by a poignant verse from 6lack.

Russ shared the backstory of the song’s creation: “I made this song a little over a year ago and didn’t have a second verse on it. I included a snippet of the song on my fan voting platform and it was voted in the top 3. I sent 6lack the song to jump on and he killed it, and we’re going on an arena tour this summer.”

“Workin On Me” is self-produced by Russ and follows a series of new releases this year, including his EP featuring tracks like “That’s My Girl” and “Tired,” along with “In The Dirt,” “Drives,” and his introspective chart-topping album SANTIAGO from last summer.





