RZA Announces 30th Anniversary Celebration of ’36 Chambers’ at Gramercy Theatre

Hip-hop legend and Wu-Tang Clan mastermind Robert Diggs, famously known as RZA, is set to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the iconic album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) with a special event at Gramercy Theatre in New York City. The celebration will take place on November 7, 8, and 9, 2023, promising an unforgettable experience for fans of the groundbreaking album.

36 Chambers marked a pivotal moment in hip-hop history, as RZA’s innovative production style, characterized by stark beats and haunting samples from soul records and kung fu films, became the foundation of Wu-Tang Clan’s gritty narratives. The album’s influence continues to resonate in the world of music.

Tickets for this exclusive event will be available via presale on Thursday, September 7, starting at 10 a.m. ET, with the general on-sale beginning on Friday, September 8, also at 10 a.m. ET, through Ticketmaster.com.

Throughout his career, RZA’s talents extended beyond music, including film scores, acting, and directing. His contributions to projects like “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai” and “Kill Bill” have been highly acclaimed. He has also authored books and executive produced the Hulu series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.”

Currently on tour with Wu-Tang Clan and Nas for the “NY State of Mind” tour, RZA remains an influential figure in both hip-hop and entertainment. In 2022, he collaborated with DJ Scratch on the album “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater,” demonstrating his ongoing commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.

As fans eagerly await this milestone celebration, RZA’s enduring impact on the culture of hip-hop is unquestionable, and the 30th anniversary of 36 Chambers promises to be a remarkable tribute to his remarkable career. Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this historic event.





