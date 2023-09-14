Salt-N-Pepa to Drop 30th Anniversary Edition of “Very Necessary’

Iconic hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa is gearing up to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their classic fourth album, Very Necessary. On Oct. 20, 2023, fans can dive into the nostalgia with the release of Very Necessary (30th Anniversary Edition) through UMe.

The anniversary edition will be available in various configurations, including a Limited-Edition Deluxe Double LP, 2CD Deluxe, and a Digital Deluxe version. This marks the first time the album will be pressed on 2LP black vinyl and 2CD Deluxe. Listeners can also look forward to special liner notes on the creation of their massive hit, “Shoop,” included in the 2CD Deluxe edition.

With audio remastered in HD, the Limited-Edition Deluxe Double LP offers a treat with four bonus tracks on blue vinyl, featuring a Remix of “Shoop” and two fresh Remixes of “Whatta Man.” The 2CD Deluxe and Digital Deluxe Edition don’t disappoint either, with a total of 13 bonus tracks. These tracks include new originals like “Let’s Talk About AIDS” and “I Am The Body Beautiful,” along with alternate mixes, acapellas, and instrumental tracks.

Very Necessary initially made its mark on Oct. 12, 1993, reaching the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 and achieving quintuple-platinum status by moving over 5 million copies in the U.S. The album spawned hits like “Shoop,” the group’s first Top 5 entry on the Hot 100, and “Whatta Man,” which cracked the Top 3. Their track “None of Your Business” also earned the group a GRAMMY® Award for “Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.”

