Saweetie Releases HELLA PRESSURE EP

Saweetie returns with HELLA PRESSURE, a fiery new 5-track project released today via Warner Records. The EP highlights her signature blend of Icy Girl confidence, slick bars, and bold style, marking another major chapter in her global rise.

Among the standout moments is “superstars,” a much-hyped collaboration with global K-pop sensation TWICE. The feel-good anthem blends pop and hip-hop influences into a sparkling celebration of star power.

The project also includes the fan-favorite “boffum,” produced by GRAMMY winner J White Did It, with an eye-popping music video directed by City James. Saweetie flips between two distinct worlds, showing off both her fashion versatility and creative flair.

Additional tracks include the swagger-filled “pressure,” party-ready “twinz,” and tropical-infused “i need some inspo,” rounding out a concise but impactful offering.

“They say pressure makes diamonds,” Saweetie said of the project. “Baby, I was born one. The name is Diamonté for a reason.The pressure never crushed me. It crowned me. “

HELLA PRESSURE arrives as Saweetie kicks off her first-ever headlining tour in Australia, with stops in Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.