Sean Kingston and Mother Arrested in Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme

Singer Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, have been arrested on multiple fraud charges, accused of orchestrating a complex scheme that allegedly defrauded over a million dollars in recent months.

According to arrest warrants released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the 34-year-old artist and his 61-year-old mother have been charged with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft, and related crimes. The allegations span a series of thefts involving money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade, and furniture.

From October to March, Kingston and Turner reportedly engaged in fraudulent activities resulting in the theft of nearly $500,000 in jewelry, over $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from a Cadillac Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, $86,000 from a custom bed manufacturer, and additional smaller amounts from other sources.

The details of these crimes, while not fully disclosed in the warrants, paint a picture of an extensive and well-coordinated effort to defraud multiple businesses and financial institutions. The high-profile nature of the accused has drawn significant media attention, highlighting the severity and audacity of the alleged offenses.

This arrest follows a raid on Kingston’s rented Miami mansion, where local sheriffs took both him and his mother into custody. Kingston is currently being held without bond in California, awaiting extradition to Florida. Meanwhile, Turner’s previous fraud conviction in 2005, where she served 16 months in federal prison for bank fraud, has surfaced in court, influencing the judge to set her bond at an exorbitant $160,000.

Turner’s attorney, Sam Stark, argued for a more lenient bond, emphasizing that the current charges are non-violent and asserting that she poses no threat to the community. However, the judge maintained the high bond amount, requiring the defense to prove that the money used for bail comes from a legitimate source.

