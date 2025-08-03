Seattle Pop Producer Eddie Anthony Turns Heads Courtside with WNBA Star Sheila Lambert and Sneak Peeks New Music

Seattle-based pop music producer Eddie Anthony—born Anthony Koenen—made a stylish and headline-worthy courtside appearance at Climate Pledge Arena during the Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever WNBA clash, catching attention not just for his fashion, but for the company he kept and the music he teased.

Sitting courtside, Eddie was spotted in conversation with a striking female model from Seattle, who proudly wore a “Hi Giselle” shirt—an eye-catching reference to Eddie’s satirical single “Kiss and Tell (Version Doce),” which playfully pokes fun at supermodel Gisele Bündchen, the former wife of NFL icon Tom Brady. The shirt is part of Eddie’s merch collection, available at EddieAnthonyWorld.com, where music meets humor and fashion.

On Eddie’s other side sat basketball royalty—Sheila Lambert, retired WNBA Champion of the Detroit Shock and Baylor University standout. A close friend of Eddie’s, Sheila’s presence brought an extra layer of gravitas to the evening. Her post-WNBA legacy continues to resonate in the world of sports, and her courtside camaraderie with Eddie showed a blending of Seattle’s cultural and athletic elite.

Not to be outdone by the company he kept, Eddie made his own statement with his wardrobe—donning a “Put It All On Black” T-shirt, part of his clothing line and a nod to his upcoming single of the same name. The track is produced by none other than Seattle’s own Jake One, the legendary hip-hop producer known for working with stars like Drake, Rick Ross, and Nipsey Hussle. The shirt-and-song combo served as an effortless plug for what could become one of Eddie’s biggest records to date—one that blends his introspective lyrical style with Jake One’s signature soulful production.

The courtside appearance also served as an informal prelude to Eddie’s upcoming full-length project, “Living in a White Neighborhood,” scheduled for release later this summer. The album promises to dive into themes of identity, race, and life in suburban America—all seen through Eddie’s unique lens as a Seattle-raised pop artist with a keen ear for melody and a sharp wit for commentary.

Whether he’s in the studio with elite producers, courtside at high-profile WNBA matchups, or dropping viral-ready merch, Eddie Anthony continues to blur the lines between music, fashion, sports, and social conversation. With Jake One behind the boards, Sheila Lambert in his corner, and a full album on the way, Eddie is setting the tone for a summer filled with purpose, presence, and undeniable pop appeal.

For music drops, merch, and upcoming announcements, visit EddieAnthonyWorld.com.