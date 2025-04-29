33
5
20
40
16
32
46
38
48
3
30
39
9
8
10
25
14
22
4
34
43
44
23
24
26
13
15
29
49
37
35
11
2
18
31
1
Druski Jokes Through Awkward Arrest Moment as He Struggles to Fit in Police Cruiser

Druski Jokes Through Awkward Arrest Moment as He Struggles to Fit in Police Cruiser

2025-04-29Last Updated: 2025-04-29
341 1 minute read

Health is wealth. Okay, so in a recently surfaced video shows comedian Druski having a hard time squeezing into the back seat of a police car during a brief arrest—an incident that, according to his team, was quickly resolved.

As reported by our friends at TMZ, the comedian was pulled over after allegedly running a red light and was subsequently taken into custody when it was discovered he was driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance.

But wait, Druski’s spokesperson offered clarification on the situation. “In October 2024, Mr. Desbordes was briefly detained and promptly released after driving with a suspended license caused by two unpaid traffic tickets – not for skipping court or a lapse in auto insurance,” the statement shared with TMZ reads. “He swiftly paid the outstanding balance for the citations and his license has since been fully restored.”

The newly unearthed video captures the viral moment as the comedian awkwardly tries to maneuver into the tight space of a patrol car, drawing laughs across social media platforms.


Source link

2025-04-29Last Updated: 2025-04-29
341 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

YG Leads Historic Peace Walk, Ending Decade-Long Rivalry in Compton

YG Leads Historic Peace Walk, Ending Decade-Long Rivalry in Compton

2024-08-20
ZESN STATEMENT ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY COMMEMORATIONS

ZESN STATEMENT ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY COMMEMORATIONS

2021-03-19
Yearly Inflation Down to 240.5% As Economic Reforms Pay-Off

Yearly Inflation Down to 240.5% As Economic Reforms Pay-Off

2021-03-27
Plies Withdraws Civil Suit Against Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and Cardi B Over Alleged Copyright Infringement

Plies Withdraws Civil Suit Against Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and Cardi B Over Alleged Copyright Infringement

2025-03-18
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo