IShowSpeed’s Snoop Dogg Mix-Up Gets Real Reaction From Long Beach Icon

So this happened. ICYMI, streamer IShowSpeed experienced a humorous case of mistaken identity during the recent Fatal Fury boxing event in New York City’s bustling Times Square. Excitedly believing he had encountered the renowned rapper Snoop Dogg, the streamer posed for a photograph to commemorate the supposed meeting. However, the individual who was an impersonator in the snapshot was not the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist, which brought considerable amusement to the real Snoop Dogg.

Get this, the video showed them taking a picture together, exchanging a few words, and then going their separate ways. The clip of IShowSpeed’s understandable error quickly gained traction online, eventually reaching Snoop Dogg himself.

The 53-year-old rapper shared the post, adding the caption “Almost” accompanied by several laughing emojis. The comments section erupted with laughter and playful remarks from numerous users. One fan humorously commented, “Unc he starting look like you more than you.” Another suggested, “Damn, that means u gota meet him for real Snoop.” One observant commenter identified the look-alike as Eric Finch, an actor known for his resemblance to Snoop Dogg, who had even previously appeared in a Corona commercial alongside the legendary musician.

Almost is right.