Sexyy Red Announces North American ‘Sexyy Red 4 President Tour’

Sexyy Red is taking her presidential campaign directly to her constituents by announcing the North American leg of her Sexyy Red 4 President Tour.

The 26-city tour will feature support from Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, BlakeIANA, and a surprise guest, bookending her international festival performances, including Wireless Festival, Roskilde, Rolling Loud Europe, and more.

Produced by AG Touring, Mammoth Touring, and MAC Agency, the tour kicks off on August 22 at WAMU Theater in Seattle. It will make stops across the U.S. in cities such as San Diego, St. Louis, and New York before ending in Nashville on October 1. “AG Touring is dedicated to excellence and providing quality entertainment. We are excited to be joining forces with Mammoth on this project and working with such an incredible talent such as Sexyy Red,” said James Crawford, Co-Owner of AG Touring.

“Mammoth’s partnership with AG Touring continues to embody our shared passion for delivering unforgettable experiences. We’re excited for Sexyy Red’s debut headline tour and honored to be part of this journey,” added Rob Owens, President of Mammoth Touring.

Ashley Ventura of MAC Agency commented, “Sexyy’s journey is nothing short of phenomenal! Moving from small venues to massive arenas almost overnight—this is the kind of explosive growth you only see with true superstars. This meteoric rise reaffirms the unique connection she has established with fans across the globe, setting new standards for what is possible in our industry.”

The Sexyy Red 4 President Tour follows Sexyy’s May release of her mixtape “In Sexyy We Trust,” which solidified the St. Louis native’s commitment to #MakeAmericaSexyyAgain. The mixtape, executive-produced by Tay Keith and Drumatized, features 14 tracks, including her Billboard Top 20 hit “Get It Sexyy” and the Top 50 hit “U My Everything” featuring Drake.

After selling 70,000 tickets in 2023, reaching her highest Hot 100 peaks in 2024, and earning five BET Awards 2024 nominations, Sexyy Red proves no one better positioned for the November ballot than her.

Tickets for the Sexyy Red 4 President Tour will be available for general on-sale on Sexyy4President.com beginning Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. ET.

SEXYY RED – “THE SEXYY RED 4 PRESIDENT TOUR” DATES:

8/22 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

8/23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

8/26 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

8/27 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

8/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

9/1 – Cedar Park, TX @ HEB Center

9/3 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

9/5 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

9/6 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

9/7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

9/9 – Milwaukee, WI @Fiserv Forum

9/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

9/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

9/14 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

9/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

9/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

9/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

9/21 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

9/25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

9/26 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

9/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

9/30 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena

10/1 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium





