Sexyy Red Drops “Is You Coo” Ahead of Coachella 2026 Debut

After a breakout summer filled with collaborations, soundtrack features, and major festival stages, Sexyy Red is turning up the heat again with her latest single “Is You Coo.” The St. Louis Northside Princess delivers a confident and provocative trap anthem produced by AyyMook and Rocktee. With booming synths and rapid-fire hi-hats, the track recalls the raw energy of the mixtape era, giving Sexyy the perfect space for her unapologetic flexes. “I’m the princess, about me he ain’t gonna play, I’m the princess that these b*tches love to hate,” she raps.

Directed by Rozay Evans, the accompanying video finds Sexyy pulling up in her Hellcat, spinning donuts in a parking lot before flaunting her cash in the studio. The visuals reinforce her signature blend of grit, style, and bravado, which has quickly made her one of hip-hop’s most in-demand artists.

The release of “Is You Coo” comes shortly after news that Sexyy Red will make her Coachella debut in 2026. She is set to perform on April 10 and 17, marking a career milestone as she joins one of the world’s biggest festival stages. Her recent appearances at Wireless Festival UK with Drake and Chicago’s Summer Smash showcase the momentum she carries into the new year.