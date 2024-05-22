Sexyy Red Set to Appear on WWE NXT: ‘I Might RKO Somebody’

Sexxy Red is headed to the WWE. The St. Louis superstar will visit the NXT brand, which is led by wrestling legend Shawn Michaels.

According to Cage Side Seats, Red has her eyes set on Lash Legend, Noam Dar, and their group the Meta-Four. Legend is the real-life girlfriend of WWE NXT champion Trick Williams, but in wrestling has been used as a pawn to set up a championship match between Williams and Dar. And, quite frankly, Red don’t like that.

“I can’t wait to go to NXT next week yall I might RKO somebody @WWE #nxt,” Red wrote.

For all the non-intense wrestling fans out there, the RKO is the finishing move of fellow STL native and 15-time WWE champion Randy Orton.

I can’t wait to go to NXT next week yall I might RKO somebody 😭😭 @WWE #nxt — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) May 22, 2024

Sexyy Red is set to release her second official body of work, the EP “In Sexyy We Trust,” on May 24th via Open Shift/gamma. This announcement comes as part of her ongoing campaign to #MakeAmericaSexyyAgain.

This week, Sexyy Red received five nominations for the 2024 BET Awards. She earned solo nominations for Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Best New Artist, along with three additional nods for her contributions to Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” featuring Sexyy Red and SZA, and its music video.

“In Sexyy We Trust” arrives during a particularly busy period for Sexyy Red. Following the birth of her second child in February, an event highlighted in Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” video, the 26-year-old artist captured headlines with her dynamic performance at Rolling Loud California 2024. At the event, she distributed hot pink “Make America Sexyy Again” trucker hats to her enthusiastic fans.

In March, Sexyy Red made waves with her highest-charting solo single, “Get It Sexyy.” The nostalgic music video, praised for its clever re-creation of early 2000s Southern hip-hop culture, features a roller rink scene with cameos from celebrities like Soulja Boy, Drake, Adin Ross, Trippie Redd, Rob409, Tay Keith, and Fabo. With over 7 million views and 500,000 sales to date, “Get It Sexyy” has solidified Sexyy Red’s status as one of the most talked-about rappers of her generation.





