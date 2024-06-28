Shaquille O’Neal Re-Releases Classic ‘You Can’t Stop The Reign (Feat. The Notorious B.I.G.)’

Shaquille O’Neal and Jersey Legends Productions are set to bring back the classic sounds of Shaq’s legendary hip-hop album, You Can’t Stop The Reign. Originally released in 1996 during Shaq’s prime both in the NBA and the hip-hop scene, this album is a testament to the intersection of sports and music. The re-release is set to rekindle the magic of the original tracks and introduce them to a new generation of listeners.

A Legendary Collaboration

The You Can’t Stop The Reign album was distributed by O’Neal’s own record label, TWIsM, and featured collaborations with some of the most iconic emcees of the time, including The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, and Mobb Deep. The title track, featuring Biggie, not only highlighted Shaq’s dominance on and off the court but also showcased his musical prowess. The song became a Billboard Top 100 hit on the Hip-Hop/R&B Airplays and reached No. 17 on the Official Dance Singles Chart.

The Re-Release Roll-Out

The re-release of You Can’t Stop The Reign is a highly anticipated event in the hip hop world. Shaq hinted at this exciting development during a June 12th episode of his podcast, The Big Pod with Shaq, in a conversation with hip-hop legend Ice Cube. The duo reminisced about their 1997 collaboration ‘Men of Steel’ for the film Steel.

Here’s the schedule for the re-release roll-out:

June 14: ‘You Can’t Stop The Reign’ (feat. The Notorious B.I.G.)

‘You Can’t Stop The Reign’ (feat. The Notorious B.I.G.) June 21: Double singles ‘Strait Playin’ (feat. Peter Gunz & DJ Quik) and ‘Legal Money’ (feat. Mobb Deep & Lord Tariq)

Double singles ‘Strait Playin’ (feat. Peter Gunz & DJ Quik) and ‘Legal Money’ (feat. Mobb Deep & Lord Tariq) June 28: ‘No Love Lost’ (feat. Jay-Z & Lord Tariq) as the focus single, accompanying the full album release

Tracklisting

Shaquille (Interlude) You Can’t Stop The Reign (feat. The Notorious B.I.G) D.I.V.A. Radio (Interlude) It Was All A Dream No Love Lost (feat. Jay-Z & Lord Tariq) Strait Playin’ (feat. Peter Gunz & DJ Quik) Best To Worst (feat. Peter Gunz) Legal Money (feat. Mobb Deep & Lord Tariq) Edge Of Night (feat. Bobby Brown) S.H.E. (Interlude)(feat. S.H.E.) Let’s Wait Awhile Can I Play (feat. Peter Gunz) Just Be Good To Me More To Life (feat. Smooth B, Bobby Brown & Ralph Tresvant) Big Dog Stomp Game Of Death (feat. Rakim) Outro (Interlude)(feat. Lord Tariq) Player (Bonus) Don’t Wanna Be Alone (Bonus)

Where to Listen

The full album will be available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube starting June 28. Fans can now purchase, stream, add, and favorite You Can’t Stop The Reign at their preferred digital service providers by visiting this link.

Shaquille O’Neal’s return to the music scene with You Can’t Stop The Reign is not just a nostalgic trip down memory lane but a celebration of his impact on both the sports and music industries. This re-release promises to reignite the same excitement and admiration that the original album did nearly three decades ago.





