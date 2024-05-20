Simone Biles Stands Up Against Social Media Critics: “Respectfully, F— Off”

Following her recent victory at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic, Simone Biles, the four-time Olympian, took a moment to address the ongoing scrutiny surrounding her marriage. In a bold statement on her Instagram story, Biles expressed her frustration with the disrespectful comments directed at her husband, Jonathan Owens.

“I’m going to quickly address this. The joke was never a joke! Y’all are blatantly disrespectful to my relationship and my husband,” Biles wrote, not mincing her words. “So I’m going ahead and saying this one time. Respectfully, f— off.”

The controversy surrounding Biles’ marriage began after Owens’ appearance on “The Pivot” podcast, where he admitted to not initially recognizing Biles and expressed his belief that “men are the catch.” Despite sparking social media debates and think pieces, Biles clarified her husband’s comments during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last month.

“First of all, that interview had nothing to do with me,” Biles stated emphatically. “He never said I wasn’t a catch. He said he was a catch because he is. I’ve never met a man like him. A lot of people that meet him are like, ‘Oh my gosh. I want a man like that, like Jonathan.’”

However, as the criticism persisted, Biles admitted that the discourse began to deeply affect her. “Then, like, one night, I broke down, and I’m like, ‘Why are you guys talking about my husband like this?’ …That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that,” she revealed, according to People magazine. “Because for me, it’s like talk about me all you want, but don’t come for my family.”

Despite the negative attention, Biles and Owens continue to support each other wholeheartedly. Owens, a professional football player, celebrated his wife’s recent victory on Instagram, expressing his admiration for her accomplishments. Similarly, Biles acknowledged her husband’s unwavering support, calling him her “whole heart” and “the best supporter” in her own Instagram post.

As she gears up for the 2024 Summer Olympics, Biles remains steadfast in blocking out negativity. Addressing her critics directly, she warned, “If you keep commenting or tweeting at me I’m just going to block you. Simple as that. @ everyone else that supports us, we love y’all so much.”

