Six O-Block Members Convicted in the Murder of FGB Duck

A federal jury in Chicago has convicted six men from O-Block for the murder of FBG Duck in the Gold Coast shopping area of the city.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the deliberation lasted two full days, wrapping a trial over three months. Duck, born Carlton Weekly, was killed in front of a store on Aug. 4, 2020. His girlfriend and another shopper were injured in the shooting.

Federal investigators tied the murder to a gang war between Duck’s Tookaville faction of the Gangster Disciples and the O Block set of the Black Disciples, including diss songs between Duck and the late King Von. Investigators believe Von placed a bounty on Duck.

🚨JUST NOW | All defendants in the FBG Duck murder trial has been found guilty of murder and attempted murders!🕊️ Muwop (O’Block), C-Thang (O’Block), C-Murda (O’Block), Los Munna (O’Block), Kenny Mac (Dipset 071) and Teezy (THF) pic.twitter.com/UucjdGqzA3 — CS88 (@ChicagoScene88) January 17, 2024

Court docs revealed O Block members planned out shootings and a drug operation in regular meetings. Duck’s murder was to increase their reputation.

Convicted was Charles “C Murda” Liggins, an alleged shooter, on five of seven counts and Kenneth “Kenny Mac” Roberson, an alleged getaway driver, guilty under the same counts. Tacarlos “Los” Offerd, another alleged getaway driver, was found guilty of five counts. Christopher “C Thang” Thomas, another alleged shooter, was found guilty of three counts: murder, using a gun in the murder and conspiracy to commit the murder. Ralph “Teezy” Turpin, who tipped off the shooting, was found guilty of murder and conspriacy to commit murder. Marcus “Muwop” Smart, 24, another alleged gunman, was found guilty of five counts.

Another alleged gunman, Ezell Rawls, committed suicide during the investigation.

Two cars in the shooting were tracked to the shooting scene using surveillance cameras.





